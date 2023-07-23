Oswald Peraza Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (batting .167 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and two RBI), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is batting .178 with a double and eight walks.
- Peraza has a base hit in eight of 16 games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 16 games this season.
- Peraza has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in five of 16 games so far this year.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.190
|AVG
|.167
|.346
|OBP
|.355
|.190
|SLG
|.208
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|4/3
|K/BB
|10/5
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Lyles (1-11) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 5.96 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.96), 36th in WHIP (1.247), and 58th in K/9 (6.4).
