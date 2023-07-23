Sunday's contest between the New York Yankees (52-47) and Kansas City Royals (28-72) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET on July 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luis Severino (1-4) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (1-11) will take the ball for the Royals.

Yankees vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Yankees have a record of 4-4.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Yankees failed to cover.

The Yankees have been favorites in 61 games this season and won 36 (59%) of those contests.

New York has a record of 5-2 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -200 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 66.7% chance to win.

New York has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 432 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule