Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees hit the field on Sunday at Yankee Stadium against Jordan Lyles, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 139 total home runs.

New York is 16th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .229 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.

New York ranks 20th in runs scored with 432 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees are 27th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .300.

The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-best mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.

New York's 3.87 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the seventh-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.250).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Severino (1-4 with a 6.66 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season.

The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

Severino is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the year in this outing.

Severino has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this season heading into this game.

He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Angels L 4-3 Away Luis Severino Griffin Canning 7/18/2023 Angels L 5-1 Away Domingo Germán Patrick Sandoval 7/19/2023 Angels L 7-3 Away Carlos Rodón Chase Silseth 7/21/2023 Royals W 5-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Alec Marsh 7/22/2023 Royals W 5-2 Home Gerrit Cole Brady Singer 7/23/2023 Royals - Home Luis Severino Jordan Lyles 7/25/2023 Mets - Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets - Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles - Away Clarke Schmidt Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles - Away Gerrit Cole Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles - Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer

