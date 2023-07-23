On Sunday, July 23 at 1:35 PM ET, the New York Yankees (52-47) host the Kansas City Royals (28-72) at Yankee Stadium. Luis Severino will get the call for the Yankees, while Jordan Lyles will take the mound for the Royals.

The favored Yankees have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +165. A 9-run total has been set for this game.

Yankees vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (1-4, 6.66 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (1-11, 5.96 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Royals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (-200) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Anthony Rizzo hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Yankees vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 36 out of the 61 games, or 59%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Yankees have a record of 5-2 (71.4%).

New York has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees went 4-4 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 25, or 28.7%, of the 87 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win eight times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Yankees vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harrison Bader 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+125) Oswald Peraza 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 4th Win AL East +2000 - 4th

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.