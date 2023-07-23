The New York Yankees host the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Gleyber Torres, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Yankees vs. Royals Game Info

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Luis Severino Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Severino Stats

Luis Severino (1-4) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Severino has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Severino Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Jul. 17 6.0 6 1 1 3 3 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 2.2 10 7 7 3 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 4.0 9 9 7 2 3 vs. Rangers Jun. 24 6.0 5 0 0 4 2 at Red Sox Jun. 18 5.0 7 4 3 6 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Luis Severino's player props with BetMGM.

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has put up 97 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.330/.432 so far this year.

Torres will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .405 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jul. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jul. 17 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has put up 83 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.

He's slashed .244/.332/.379 on the season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 99 hits with 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He has a .250/.290/.442 slash line so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 15 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI (83 total hits).

He has a .246/.288/.424 slash line so far this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 16 1-for-1 1 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.