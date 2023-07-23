Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Royals on July 23, 2023
The New York Yankees host the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Gleyber Torres, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this game.
Yankees vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Luis Severino Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Severino Stats
- Luis Severino (1-4) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 11th start of the season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Severino has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.
Severino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Angels
|Jul. 17
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 6
|2.2
|10
|7
|7
|3
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 1
|4.0
|9
|9
|7
|2
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 24
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|4
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|5.0
|7
|4
|3
|6
|3
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torres Stats
- Torres has put up 97 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .264/.330/.432 so far this year.
- Torres will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .405 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 19
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 17
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has put up 83 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.
- He's slashed .244/.332/.379 on the season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 99 hits with 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.
- He has a .250/.290/.442 slash line so far this year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 15 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI (83 total hits).
- He has a .246/.288/.424 slash line so far this season.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 16
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
