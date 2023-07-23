Yankees vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 23
The Kansas City Royals (28-72) will aim to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the New York Yankees (52-47) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luis Severino (1-4) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (1-11) will take the ball for the Royals.
Yankees vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (1-4, 6.66 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (1-11, 5.96 ERA)
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino
- Severino (1-4) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.66 and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .311 in 10 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.
- Severino has made five starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season. He is 1-11 with a 5.96 ERA and 73 strikeouts over 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.96, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
- Lyles is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the year.
- Lyles is aiming for his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 18 appearances this season.
- The 32-year-old's 5.96 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.247 WHIP ranks 36th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
