The Kansas City Royals (28-72) will aim to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the New York Yankees (52-47) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luis Severino (1-4) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (1-11) will take the ball for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (1-4, 6.66 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (1-11, 5.96 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino (1-4) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.66 and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .311 in 10 games this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.

Severino has made five starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season. He is 1-11 with a 5.96 ERA and 73 strikeouts over 102 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.96, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.

Lyles is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the year.

Lyles is aiming for his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 18 appearances this season.

The 32-year-old's 5.96 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.247 WHIP ranks 36th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.