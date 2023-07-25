Bills Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Buffalo Bills have the third-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +800.
Bills Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +130
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800
Buffalo Betting Insights
- Buffalo put together a 7-8-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bills games.
- Offensively, Buffalo was a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the by totaling 397.6 yards per game. It ranked sixth on defense (319.1 yards allowed per game).
- Last year the Bills were 7-1 at home and 6-2 away.
- The Bills were 9-2 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC East.
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen passed for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), completing 63.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year.
- On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 762 yards.
- Stefon Diggs had 108 catches for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.
- In 13 games a season ago, Latavius Murray ran for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six TDs.
- Gabriel Davis had 48 catches for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.
- In 15 games last year, Matt Milano delivered 1.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL, 99 tackles, and three interceptions.
2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|2
|September 17
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|5
|October 8
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|6
|October 15
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|9
|November 5
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|10
|November 13
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|11
|November 19
|Jets
|-
|+1600
|12
|November 26
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|14
|December 10
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|15
|December 17
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|16
|December 23
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|17
|December 31
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
