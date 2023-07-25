Giancarlo Stanton -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Royals.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Read More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has seven doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .207.

Stanton has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In 24.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.0% of his games this year, Stanton has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (18.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 19 games this season (38.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 23 .200 AVG .213 .269 OBP .293 .411 SLG .506 8 XBH 12 6 HR 7 15 RBI 18 26/8 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings