Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 98 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .439.

Torres is batting .278 with three homers during his last games and is on a 13-game hitting streak.

Torres has recorded a hit in 71 of 98 games this season (72.4%), including 25 multi-hit games (25.5%).

He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.6% of his games this season, Torres has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 43 .246 AVG .284 .324 OBP .337 .446 SLG .432 17 XBH 14 11 HR 5 26 RBI 17 33/23 K/BB 26/15 6 SB 2

