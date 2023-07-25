The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Royals.

Yankee Stadium

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Bader is batting .249 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks.

Bader has gotten at least one hit in 64.0% of his games this year (32 of 50), with more than one hit nine times (18.0%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.0%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 18 games this year (36.0%), Bader has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (22.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Home Away 29 GP 21 .240 AVG .260 .280 OBP .280 .420 SLG .429 9 XBH 6 4 HR 3 18 RBI 14 18/4 K/BB 13/2 6 SB 3

