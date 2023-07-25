Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Royals.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .249 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks.
- Bader has gotten at least one hit in 64.0% of his games this year (32 of 50), with more than one hit nine times (18.0%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.0%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 18 games this year (36.0%), Bader has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (22.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|21
|.240
|AVG
|.260
|.280
|OBP
|.280
|.420
|SLG
|.429
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|14
|18/4
|K/BB
|13/2
|6
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.41 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.47 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed eight innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 40-year-old has a 3.47 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
