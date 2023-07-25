Liberty vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 25
Two of the league's best scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.7 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 24.3) -- match up when the New York Liberty (16-5) host the Seattle Storm (4-18) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN3, YES App, FOX13+, and Prime Video.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Storm matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Liberty vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, YES App, FOX13+, and Prime Video
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Liberty vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-15.5)
|170
|-1500
|+900
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-15.5)
|170.5
|-1600
|+900
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-15.5)
|169.5
|-1399
|+750
|Tipico
|Liberty (-15.5)
|167.5
|-2000
|+850
Liberty vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Liberty have put together an 8-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Storm have won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.
- New York has not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.
- Seattle has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs this year.
- So far this season, 13 out of the Liberty's 20 games have hit the over.
- In the Storm's 21 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.
