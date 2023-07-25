Two of the league's best scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.7 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 24.3) -- match up when the New York Liberty (16-5) host the Seattle Storm (4-18) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN3, YES App, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Storm matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3, YES App, FOX13+, and Prime Video
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-15.5) 170 -1500 +900 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-15.5) 170.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-15.5) 169.5 -1399 +750 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Liberty (-15.5) 167.5 -2000 +850 Bet on this game with Tipico

Liberty vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have put together an 8-12-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Storm have won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • New York has not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.
  • Seattle has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs this year.
  • So far this season, 13 out of the Liberty's 20 games have hit the over.
  • In the Storm's 21 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.