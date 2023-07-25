Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-18) face Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (16-5) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Barclays Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN3, YES App, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

There is no line set for the game.

Liberty vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN3, YES App, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Liberty vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 82 Liberty 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 162.6

Liberty vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

New York has beaten the spread eight times in 20 games.

New York has seen 13 of its 20 games go over the point total.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty are giving up 82.4 points per game this season (sixth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really shined offensively, putting up 88.8 points per game (second-best).

New York is allowing 34 boards per game this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but it has provided a lift by pulling down 37.2 rebounds per contest (third-best).

The Liberty have been falling short when it comes to turnovers this year, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in turnovers per game (14.5) and worst in forced turnovers per game (12.1).

The Liberty have been thriving when it comes to three-point shooting this year, ranking best in the WNBA in threes per game (10.9) and best in three-point percentage (38.9%).

The Liberty are allowing 7.6 threes per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing a 36% three-point percentage (ninth-ranked).

New York is attempting 40.7 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 59.2% of the shots it has attempted (and 65.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 28 threes per contest, which are 40.8% of its shots (and 34.5% of the team's buckets).

