Yankees vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's contest features the New York Yankees (53-47) and the New York Mets (46-53) matching up at Yankee Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 25.
The Mets will give the nod to Justin Verlander (4-5, 3.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Domingo German (5-6, 4.52 ERA).
Yankees vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- In their last 10 contests, the Yankees were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Yankees and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Yankees have not covered the runline in any of their most recent 10 games (one of those games had a runline).
- The Yankees have won in 12, or 41.4%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 12 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- The Yankees score the 19th-most runs in baseball (440 total, 4.4 per game).
- Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.88 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 18
|@ Angels
|L 5-1
|Domingo Germán vs Patrick Sandoval
|July 19
|@ Angels
|L 7-3
|Carlos Rodón vs Chase Silseth
|July 21
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Clarke Schmidt vs Alec Marsh
|July 22
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Brady Singer
|July 23
|Royals
|W 8-5
|Luis Severino vs Jordan Lyles
|July 25
|Mets
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Justin Verlander
|July 26
|Mets
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs José Quintana
|July 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Grayson Rodriguez
|July 29
|@ Orioles
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Tyler Wells
|July 30
|@ Orioles
|-
|Luis Severino vs Dean Kremer
|July 31
|Rays
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Tyler Glasnow
