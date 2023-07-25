Tuesday's contest features the New York Yankees (53-47) and the New York Mets (46-53) matching up at Yankee Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 25.

The Mets will give the nod to Justin Verlander (4-5, 3.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Domingo German (5-6, 4.52 ERA).

Yankees vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Yankees were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Yankees and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees have not covered the runline in any of their most recent 10 games (one of those games had a runline).

The Yankees have won in 12, or 41.4%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 12 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The Yankees score the 19th-most runs in baseball (440 total, 4.4 per game).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.88 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

