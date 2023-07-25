Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets meet Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a two-game series.

Yankees vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 141 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Yankees rank 16th in the majors with a .407 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

The Yankees rank 19th in the league with 440 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Yankees are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

The Yankees average the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the league this season.

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.88 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.251 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Domingo German (5-6) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up five earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

German has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 18 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Angels L 5-1 Away Domingo Germán Patrick Sandoval 7/19/2023 Angels L 7-3 Away Carlos Rodón Chase Silseth 7/21/2023 Royals W 5-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Alec Marsh 7/22/2023 Royals W 5-2 Home Gerrit Cole Brady Singer 7/23/2023 Royals W 8-5 Home Luis Severino Jordan Lyles 7/25/2023 Mets - Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets - Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles - Away Clarke Schmidt Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles - Away Gerrit Cole Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles - Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Glasnow

