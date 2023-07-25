When the New York Mets (46-53) and New York Yankees (53-47) meet in the series opener at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, Justin Verlander will get the ball for the Mets, while the Yankees will send Domingo German to the mound. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

The Mets are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (-105). An 8.5-run total is set for this game.

Yankees vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (4-5, 3.47 ERA) vs German - NYY (5-6, 4.52 ERA)

Yankees vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 33, or 54.1%, of those games.

The Mets have a record of 33-28 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (54.1%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Mets.

The Mets went 3-2 over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over their last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), the Mets and their opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Yankees have won in 12, or 41.4%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Yankees have won 12 of 27 games when listed as at least -105 or better on the moneyline.

The Yankees have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+175) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Billy McKinney 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-222) 0.5 (-222) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 4th Win AL East +2500 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.