Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Mets on July 25, 2023
Francisco Lindor and Gleyber Torres are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Mets and the New York Yankees meet at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).
Yankees vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 38 walks and 43 RBI (98 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.
- He's slashing .264/.330/.439 so far this year.
- Torres has recorded at least one hit in 13 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .381 with a triple, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 19
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 87 hits with 14 doubles, 12 home runs, 34 walks and 41 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .253/.338/.398 on the season.
- Rizzo takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, a home run and two RBI.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 23
|4-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|8
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Justin Verlander Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Verlander Stats
- The Mets will send Justin Verlander (4-5) to the mound for his 15th start this season.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 14 starts this season.
- Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.
Verlander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 19
|8.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 14
|5.0
|2
|3
|3
|6
|6
|at Padres
|Jul. 7
|6.0
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 1
|7.0
|5
|1
|0
|6
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 26
|5.0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has 84 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 42 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He has a slash line of .226/.313/.447 so far this season.
- Lindor has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .111 with three walks and an RBI.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 22
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 20
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Alonso Stats
- Pete Alonso has nine doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 36 walks and 63 RBI (71 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .212/.310/.484 on the year.
- Alonso has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and an RBI.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
