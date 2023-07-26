Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .302 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the hill, July 26 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Mets.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

José Quintana

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with an OBP of .334 this season while batting .249 with 34 walks and 44 runs scored.

In 65.6% of his games this season (61 of 93), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (20.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 10.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.1% of his games this year, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 37.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 40 .296 AVG .190 .368 OBP .291 .480 SLG .281 18 XBH 8 9 HR 3 26 RBI 15 43/19 K/BB 46/15 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings