The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 30 walks while batting .232.

LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 57 games this year (of 86 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.

LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.0% of his games.

He has scored in 29 games this season (33.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .253 AVG .209 .330 OBP .272 .437 SLG .307 16 XBH 10 6 HR 2 19 RBI 9 39/16 K/BB 38/14 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings