The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Mets Starter: José Quintana

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Explore More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .204 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Stanton has had a hit in 29 of 51 games this year (56.9%), including multiple hits nine times (17.6%).

Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (23.5%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this year (39.2%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (17.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 19 times this season (37.3%), including three games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 23 .196 AVG .213 .275 OBP .293 .402 SLG .506 8 XBH 12 6 HR 7 16 RBI 18 26/10 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings