As of December 31 the New York Giants' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, place them 19th in the NFL.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York compiled a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Giants games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

New York put up 333.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 18th in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 25th, giving up 358.2 yards per game.

At home last season, the Giants were 5-3-1. On the road, they were 4-4.

When the underdog in the game, New York went 6-5-1. When favored, the Giants were 3-2.

The Giants won only once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC as a whole.

Giants Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones passed for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 708 yards.

In 16 games, Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 TDs.

In addition, Barkley had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

In the passing game, Darius Slayton scored two TDs, catching 46 balls for 724 yards (45.3 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Bobby Okereke totaled 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games for the Colts last year.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1600 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +900 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2000 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1600 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1600 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +6600 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

