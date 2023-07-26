On Wednesday, Gleyber Torres (batting .366 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Mets Starter: José Quintana

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 99 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .437.

Torres will look to extend his 14-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Torres has reached base via a hit in 72 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has driven home a run in 27 games this season (27.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 45.5% of his games this season (45 of 99), with two or more runs 10 times (10.1%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 43 .246 AVG .284 .326 OBP .337 .442 SLG .432 17 XBH 14 11 HR 5 26 RBI 17 33/24 K/BB 26/15 6 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings