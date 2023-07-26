The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Mets.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Mets Starter: José Quintana
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .254.
  • Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 53.5% of his 71 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.5% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 19.7% of his games this year, Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 23 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 33
.242 AVG .264
.283 OBP .342
.364 SLG .377
7 XBH 6
2 HR 3
10 RBI 14
13/4 K/BB 24/13
5 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.40).
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Mets will look to Quintana (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
