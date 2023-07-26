On Wednesday, Kyle Higashioka (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Mets Starter: José Quintana

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .220 with eight doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

In 26 of 53 games this year (49.1%) Higashioka has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (13.2%).

He has homered in five games this year (9.4%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Higashioka has an RBI in 21 of 53 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (24.5%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .234 AVG .207 .274 OBP .241 .494 SLG .244 10 XBH 3 5 HR 0 14 RBI 11 25/5 K/BB 23/4 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings