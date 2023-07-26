Wednesday's contest features the New York Yankees (53-48) and the New York Mets (47-53) clashing at Yankee Stadium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 26.

The probable pitchers are Carlos Rodon (0-3) for the Yankees and Jose Quintana (0-1) for the Mets.

Yankees vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES

Yankees vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Yankees failed to cover.

This season, the Yankees have won 37 out of the 62 games, or 59.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have a record of 22-7, a 75.9% win rate, when they're favored by -155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 60.8% chance to win.

The Yankees have scored 443 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Yankees' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule