How to Watch the Yankees vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26
The New York Mets and Francisco Lindor take the field at Yankee Stadium against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Wednesday.
Yankees vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fifth in baseball with 141 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- The Yankees' .405 slugging percentage ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.230).
- The Yankees are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (443 total).
- The Yankees rank 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .301.
- The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-best mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees have the eighth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.255).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (0-3) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.36 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/19/2023
|Angels
|L 7-3
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Chase Silseth
|7/21/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Alec Marsh
|7/22/2023
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Brady Singer
|7/23/2023
|Royals
|W 8-5
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Jordan Lyles
|7/25/2023
|Mets
|L 9-3
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Justin Verlander
|7/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|José Quintana
|7/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Tyler Wells
|7/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
|7/31/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/1/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Eflin
