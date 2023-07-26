The New York Mets and Francisco Lindor take the field at Yankee Stadium against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Yankees vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth in baseball with 141 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

The Yankees' .405 slugging percentage ranks 17th in MLB.

The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.230).

The Yankees are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (443 total).

The Yankees rank 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .301.

The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-best mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Yankees' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the eighth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.255).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (0-3) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.36 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up six earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Angels L 7-3 Away Carlos Rodón Chase Silseth 7/21/2023 Royals W 5-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Alec Marsh 7/22/2023 Royals W 5-2 Home Gerrit Cole Brady Singer 7/23/2023 Royals W 8-5 Home Luis Severino Jordan Lyles 7/25/2023 Mets L 9-3 Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets - Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles - Away Clarke Schmidt Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles - Away Gerrit Cole Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles - Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin

