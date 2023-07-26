Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (53-48) will square off with Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets (47-53) at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, July 26. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Yankees vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon - NYY (0-3, 7.36 ERA) vs Jose Quintana - NYM (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Yankees vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Yankees (-155), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Yankees win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.45 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Gleyber Torres hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Yankees vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 37 out of the 62 games, or 59.7%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 22-7 (75.9%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

The Yankees have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In their last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- the Yankees and their opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Mets have been victorious in 10, or 29.4%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Mets have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +125 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Mets have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mets and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Yankees vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+190) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+225) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+135) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 4th Win AL East +2500 - 4th

