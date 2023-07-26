Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Gleyber Torres, Francisco Lindor and others in the New York Yankees-New York Mets matchup at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Yankees vs. Mets Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Carlos Rodón Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Rodon Stats

Carlos Rodon (0-3) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his fourth start of the season.

Rodon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Jul. 19 4.1 4 6 6 3 5 at Rockies Jul. 14 5.0 4 4 4 6 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 5.1 4 2 2 2 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Carlos Rodón's player props with BetMGM.

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torres Stats

Torres has collected 99 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.331/.437 on the season.

Torres has picked up at least one hit in 14 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .366 with a triple, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jul. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has recorded 87 hits with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.

He has a slash line of .249/.334/.393 so far this year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets Jul. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 23 4-for-4 3 1 2 8 vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has put up 87 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He's slashing .231/.316/.452 so far this year.

Lindor hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 25 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 2 at Red Sox Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has nine doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 37 walks and 68 RBI (74 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashed .218/.316/.504 so far this year.

Alonso has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 25 3-for-4 2 2 5 9 0 at Red Sox Jul. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 2-for-4 2 0 0 5 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso or other Mets players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.