At Barclays Center on Thursday, July 27, 2023, the New York Liberty (17-5) hope to build on a three-game winning stretch when they host the Atlanta Dream (13-10) at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Prime Video, YES, and BSSE.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, YES, and BSSE

Prime Video, YES, and BSSE Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Liberty have covered eight times in 21 matchups with a spread this season.

The Dream are 13-8-0 ATS this year.

New York is 4-9 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

When playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this year, Atlanta has an ATS record of 3-0.

A total of 13 out of the Liberty's 21 games this season have gone over the point total.

In the Dream's 22 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

