The New York Liberty (17-5) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Atlanta Dream (13-10) on Thursday, July 27 at Barclays Center, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.

The Liberty are coming off of an 86-82 victory against the Storm in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 1.3 0.5 0.4

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 7.8 2.3 2.5

Liberty vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, YES, and BSSE

Prime Video, YES, and BSSE Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart paces the Liberty with 22.6 points per game (second in league) and 9.3 rebounds (fourth in league), while also posting 3.6 assists.

Sabrina Ionescu is putting up 16.2 points, 5.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Courtney Vandersloot is tops on the Liberty at 8.3 assists per game, while also averaging 3.6 rebounds and 10.7 points. She is first in the league in assists.

Jonquel Jones puts up 11.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, she delivers 0.5 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (sixth in WNBA).

Betnijah Laney is putting up 11.3 points, 2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Liberty vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -8.5 173.5

