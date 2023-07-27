Sabrina Ionescu and the Atlanta Dream will duke it out when the New York Liberty (17-5) square off against the Dream (13-10) at Barclays Center on Thursday, July 27 at 7:00 PM ET.

New York prevailed by a final score of 86-82 in its last game against Seattle. Leading the way on offense for the Liberty was Breanna Stewart, who wound up with 19 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Betnijah Laney posted 19 points and three steals. Led by Asia Durr with 12 points last time out, Atlanta won 78-65 versus Phoenix.

Liberty vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-450 to win)

Liberty (-450 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+350 to win)

Dream (+350 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-8.5)

Liberty (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 173.5

173.5 When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Prime Video, YES, and BSSE

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty have a top-five offense this season, ranking second-best in the league with 88.7 points per game. At the other end, they rank fifth with 82.4 points allowed per contest.

New York is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking second-best in the league with 37.7 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with 34 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 24.5 dimes per game, the Liberty rank best in the league in the category.

New York has been playing poorly in terms of turnovers this year, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in turnovers per game (14.4) and worst in forced turnovers per game (12.2).

The Liberty are playing well when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in treys (10.9 per game) and best in shooting percentage from downtown (38.3%).

New York is giving up 7.7 treys per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing a 36% three-point percentage (ninth-ranked).

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty have been slightly better offensively at home, where they average 88.8 points per game, compared to road games, where they score 88.5 per game. Defensively, they are slightly worse in home games, where they concede 83 points per game, versus road games, where they let opponents to average 81.6 per game.

At home, New York averages 37.4 rebounds per game and allows its opponents to grab 34.2, while on the road it averages 38 per game and allows 33.8.

The Liberty average 0.8 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (24.8 at home, 24 on the road). In the 2023 WNBA season, New York is committing fewer turnovers in home games (14.3 per game) than away (14.4), and is alse forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.1 per game) compared to on the road (12.3).

In 2023 the Liberty average 11.3 made three-pointers at home and 10.4 away, while making 39% from distance at home compared to 37.4% away.

This year, New York averages 7.8 three-pointers allowed per game at home and 7.7 on the road (allowing 34.3% shooting from deep in home games compared to 38.3% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have won 16 of the 20 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (80%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter, the Liberty have a record of 10-2 (83.3%).

Against the spread, New York is 8-13-0 this year.

As 8.5-point favorites or more, New York is 4-9 against the spread.

The Liberty have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this contest.

