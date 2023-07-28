The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.186 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 145 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has 87 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .331.

In 64.9% of his games this year (61 of 94), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (20.2%) he recorded at least two.

In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (10.6%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

In 29.8% of his games this season, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season (37.2%), including eight multi-run games (8.5%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 40 .290 AVG .190 .362 OBP .291 .470 SLG .281 18 XBH 8 9 HR 3 26 RBI 15 43/19 K/BB 46/15 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings