Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Friday, Billy McKinney (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mets.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney is hitting .241 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.
- This year, McKinney has tallied at least one hit in 19 of 32 games (59.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this year (21.9%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 of 32 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|12
|.296
|AVG
|.152
|.377
|OBP
|.222
|.648
|SLG
|.182
|8
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|1
|11/7
|K/BB
|13/2
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 117 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Rodriguez (2-2 with a 6.91 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.91, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .295 against him.
