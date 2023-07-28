On Friday, DJ LeMahieu (hitting .290 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mets.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Grayson Rodriguez

MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .231 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 33 walks.

In 65.5% of his 87 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has had an RBI in 22 games this year (25.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.9%).

In 34.5% of his games this year (30 of 87), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.6%) he has scored more than once.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .252 AVG .209 .339 OBP .272 .434 SLG .307 16 XBH 10 6 HR 2 19 RBI 9 40/19 K/BB 38/14 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings