Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton (hitting .158 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, six walks and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .200 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 29 of 52 games this season (55.8%) Stanton has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (17.3%).
- In 23.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.5% of his games this year, Stanton has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (17.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 36.5% of his games this year (19 of 52), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|.188
|AVG
|.213
|.265
|OBP
|.293
|.386
|SLG
|.506
|8
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|18
|27/10
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.19).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Rodriguez (2-2) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.91 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.91, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
