The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton (hitting .158 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, six walks and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .200 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

In 29 of 52 games this season (55.8%) Stanton has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (17.3%).

In 23.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.5% of his games this year, Stanton has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (17.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 36.5% of his games this year (19 of 52), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 23 .188 AVG .213 .265 OBP .293 .386 SLG .506 8 XBH 12 6 HR 7 16 RBI 18 27/10 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings