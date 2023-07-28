Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres and his .585 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 100 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .435.
- Torres will look to extend his 15-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- In 73.0% of his games this season (73 of 100), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres has an RBI in 27 of 100 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 45.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|43
|.246
|AVG
|.284
|.325
|OBP
|.337
|.438
|SLG
|.432
|17
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|17
|33/24
|K/BB
|26/15
|6
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.91 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.91, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .295 against him.
