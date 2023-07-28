On Friday, July 28, 2023 at Barclays Center, the New York Liberty (18-5) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (11-13). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Lynx matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Liberty have covered nine times in 22 matchups with a spread this season.

The Lynx have covered 11 times in 24 chances against the spread this year.

New York has not covered the spread when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Minnesota has not covered the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

In the Liberty's 22 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

A total of 12 Lynx games this season have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.