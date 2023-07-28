The New York Liberty's (18-5) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for their Friday, July 28 matchup with the Minnesota Lynx (11-13) at Barclays Center. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Liberty won on Thursday 95-84 over the Dream.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 1.3 0.5 0.4

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Napheesa Collier Out Right Ankle 21.8 7.9 2.5 Rachel Banham Out Thumb 5.5 1.3 1.9 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart puts up 23.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. She is also putting up 3.7 assists, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 40.2% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in league).

Sabrina Ionescu averages 16 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Defensively, she puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Courtney Vandersloot leads her squad in assists per contest (8), and also averages 10.5 points and 3.4 rebounds. Defensively, she puts up 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jonquel Jones posts 11.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 55.7% from the field (third in WNBA) and 42.9% from downtown (fourth in league) with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Betnijah Laney is averaging 11.4 points, 2 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Liberty vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -14.5 168.5

