A game after scoring 33 points in a 95-84 win over the Dream, Breanna Stewart leads the New York Liberty (18-5) at home against the Minnesota Lynx (11-13) on Friday, July 28, 2023. It tips off at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Lynx

New York scores only 3.5 more points per game (89) than Minnesota gives up (85.5).

New York makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (45.6%).

The Liberty are 13-2 when they shoot higher than 45.6% from the field.

New York shoots 38.2% from deep, 1.9% higher than the 36.3% Minnesota allows to opponents.

The Liberty are 10-2 when they shoot better than 36.3% from distance.

New York and Minnesota rebound at nearly the same rate, with New York averaging 3.3 more rebounds per game.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty have seen an increase in scoring recently, racking up 90.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.2 points more than the 89 they've scored this year.

New York's points-allowed average over its past 10 games (85.6) is 3.2 more points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (82.4).

During their past 10 outings, the Liberty are making 0.5 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (11.4 compared to 10.9 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from beyond the arc in that span (38.4% compared to 38.2% season-long).

Liberty Injuries