The eight matches today in the Mifel Open qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 249-ranked Abedallah Shelbayh squaring off against No. 334 Nick Chappell.

Mifel Open Info

Tournament: Mifel Open

Mifel Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: July 29

July 29 TV Channel:

Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Keegan Smith vs. Patrick Kypson Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET - - Luis Carlos Alvarez Valdes vs. Eduardo Ribeiro Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET - - Kaichi Uchida vs. Gonzalo Lama Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET - - Beibit Zhukayev vs. Luca Lemaitre Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:20 PM ET - - Jorge Brian Panta Herreros vs. Skander Mansouri Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:20 PM ET - - Abedallah Shelbayh vs. Nick Chappell Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:20 PM ET - - Alexander Cozbinov vs. Jason Jung Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:40 PM ET - - Renzo Olivo vs. Omni Kumar Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:40 PM ET - -

