Friday's game that pits the Baltimore Orioles (62-40) against the New York Yankees (54-48) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Orioles. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 28.

The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (9-2) for the Yankees and Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) for the Orioles.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN

Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 38, or 60.3%, of those games.

New York has a record of 34-20, a 63% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York ranks 21st in the majors with 446 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

