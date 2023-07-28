Yankees vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 28
Friday's game that pits the Baltimore Orioles (62-40) against the New York Yankees (54-48) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Orioles. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 28.
The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (9-2) for the Yankees and Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) for the Orioles.
Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Orioles 6, Yankees 5.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 5-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Yankees did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 38, or 60.3%, of those games.
- New York has a record of 34-20, a 63% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York ranks 21st in the majors with 446 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 21
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Clarke Schmidt vs Alec Marsh
|July 22
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Brady Singer
|July 23
|Royals
|W 8-5
|Luis Severino vs Jordan Lyles
|July 25
|Mets
|L 9-3
|Domingo Germán vs Justin Verlander
|July 26
|Mets
|W 3-1
|Carlos Rodón vs José Quintana
|July 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Grayson Rodriguez
|July 29
|@ Orioles
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Tyler Wells
|July 30
|@ Orioles
|-
|Luis Severino vs Dean Kremer
|July 31
|Rays
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Tyler Glasnow
|August 1
|Rays
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Zach Eflin
|August 2
|Rays
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Shane McClanahan
