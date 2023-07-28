How to Watch the Yankees vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
The Baltimore Orioles will look to Gunnar Henderson for continued offensive production when they square off against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 141 total home runs.
- New York ranks 18th in baseball with a .404 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.230).
- New York ranks 21st in runs scored with 446 (4.4 per game).
- The Yankees' .302 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Yankees strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in the majors.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors.
- New York has a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in baseball (1.250).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Cole is seeking his fifth quality start in a row.
- Cole is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/21/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Alec Marsh
|7/22/2023
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Brady Singer
|7/23/2023
|Royals
|W 8-5
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Jordan Lyles
|7/25/2023
|Mets
|L 9-3
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Justin Verlander
|7/26/2023
|Mets
|W 3-1
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|José Quintana
|7/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Tyler Wells
|7/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
|7/31/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/1/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Eflin
|8/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Shane McClanahan
