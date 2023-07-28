On Friday, July 28 at 7:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees (54-48) visit the Baltimore Orioles (62-40) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Gerrit Cole will get the ball for the Yankees, while Grayson Rodriguez will take the mound for the Orioles.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Orioles have +105 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Yankees vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (9-2, 2.78 ERA) vs Rodriguez - BAL (2-2, 6.91 ERA)

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 63 games this season and won 38 (60.3%) of those contests.

The Yankees have gone 34-20 (winning 63% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Orioles have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (55.1%) in those contests.

This year, the Orioles have won 19 of 35 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Baltimore and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+175) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Billy McKinney 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+225)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2800 10th 4th Win AL East +3500 - 4th

