Adley Rutschman and Gleyber Torres are among the players with prop bets available when the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees square off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday (starting at 7:05 PM ET).

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Cole Stats

Gerrit Cole (9-2) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 22nd start of the season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Cole has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

The 32-year-old's 2.78 ERA ranks third, 1.082 WHIP ranks 12th, and 10 K/9 ranks 15th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Jul. 22 6.1 5 2 2 10 1 at Rockies Jul. 16 6.0 2 1 1 11 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 7.1 5 3 3 5 1 at Cardinals Jul. 2 6.0 6 2 2 5 2 vs. Rangers Jun. 25 4.2 9 3 3 7 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torres Stats

Torres has 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 39 walks and 43 RBI (100 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .264/.330/.435 on the season.

Torres has hit safely in 15 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with a triple, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 14 doubles, 12 home runs, 34 walks and 41 RBI (87 total hits).

He has a .246/.331/.388 slash line on the year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jul. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 23 4-for-4 3 1 2 8 vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has collected 99 hits with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 46 runs.

He has a .268/.369/.428 slash line on the year.

Rutschman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 at Phillies Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Rays Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has put up 96 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .256/.329/.467 so far this season.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

