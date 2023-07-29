On Saturday, Aaron Judge (.788 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has 10 doubles, 19 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .290.

In 32 of 50 games this season (64.0%) Judge has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 30.0% of his games this year, and 8.8% of his trips to the plate.

Judge has picked up an RBI in 44.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 24.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (62.0%), including nine multi-run games (18.0%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 22 .238 AVG .360 .347 OBP .490 .505 SLG .893 11 XBH 18 8 HR 11 18 RBI 22 39/18 K/BB 24/20 1 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings