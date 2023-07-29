Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Saturday, Anthony Rizzo (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has 88 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .330.
- Rizzo has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has homered in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.5% of his games this season, Rizzo has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (10.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 36.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.4%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|41
|.290
|AVG
|.191
|.362
|OBP
|.291
|.470
|SLG
|.280
|18
|XBH
|8
|9
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|15
|43/19
|K/BB
|47/15
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Orioles will send Wells (7-5) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.65 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up only one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.65), first in WHIP (.991), and 29th in K/9 (8.9).
