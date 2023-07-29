The New York Giants have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York compiled a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of seven Giants games last season went over the point total.

New York put up 333.9 yards per game on offense last year (18th in ), and it allowed 358.2 yards per game (25th) on the other side of the ball.

The Giants posted five wins at home last year and four on the road.

New York picked up three wins as the favorite (in five games) and six wins as an underdog (12 games).

In the NFC East, the Giants won just one game (1-4-1), and in the conference overall they went 4-7-1.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones passed for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), completing 67.2% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games last year.

Jones also ran for 708 yards and seven TDs.

In 16 games, Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 TDs.

In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 receptions for 338 yards.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

In the passing game, Darius Slayton scored two TDs, catching 46 balls for 724 yards (45.3 per game).

Bobby Okereke delivered 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year with the Colts.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1600 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +900 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2000 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1600 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1600 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +6600 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

