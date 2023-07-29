On Saturday, Gleyber Torres (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 100 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .431.

Torres has had a hit in 73 of 101 games this season (72.3%), including multiple hits 25 times (24.8%).

Looking at the 101 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (14.9%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Torres has had an RBI in 27 games this year (26.7%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (13.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45 games this year (44.6%), including 10 multi-run games (9.9%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 44 .246 AVG .278 .325 OBP .330 .438 SLG .422 17 XBH 14 11 HR 5 26 RBI 17 33/24 K/BB 26/15 6 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings