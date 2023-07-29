Harrison Bader -- with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is batting .255 with seven doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks.

Bader has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (13.2%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.0% of his games this season, Bader has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (20.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 of 53 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 22 .259 AVG .250 .296 OBP .271 .435 SLG .413 10 XBH 6 4 HR 3 18 RBI 14 19/4 K/BB 13/2 6 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings