Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Kyle Higashioka, with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .216 with eight doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
- Higashioka has picked up a hit in 26 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has homered in 9.3% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 21 games this year (38.9%), Higashioka has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.4%) he had two or more.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (24.1%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.225
|AVG
|.207
|.264
|OBP
|.241
|.475
|SLG
|.244
|10
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|11
|27/5
|K/BB
|23/4
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 117 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.65 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up just one hit.
- The 28-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.65), first in WHIP (.991), and 29th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
