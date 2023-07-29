The field at the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota will feature Sung-Jae Im. He and the rest of the entrants will go for for a part of the $7,800,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,431-yard course from July 27-30.

Looking to wager on Im at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Sung-Jae Im Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Im has scored better than par 10 times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Im has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five events, Im has finished in the top 20 once.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Im has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 18 -9 276 0 23 3 9 $11.8M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Im has one top-five finish in his past two appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been ninth.

Im has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Im has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,321 yards, while TPC Twin Cities will be 7,431 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Im's Last Time Out

Im was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 81st percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.16 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at The Open Championship, which placed him in the 59th percentile among all competitors.

Im was better than 89% of the golfers at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.78.

Im fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Im carded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.3).

Im's five birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the field average (3.4).

In that most recent tournament, Im had a bogey or worse on 11 of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Im finished The Open Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with eight on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, Im outperformed the tournament average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Im Odds to Win: +1600

